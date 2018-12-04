Cut in China tariffs on cars a 'litmus test' for trade talks: Kudlow

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to the media outside the White House in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday that a reduction in Chinese tariffs on U.S. cars and agricultural and energy commodities would be a “litmus test” for whether U.S.-China trade talks are on track to succeed.

Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, said he was expecting some trade and market liberalization actions by China immediately as the two countries launch trade negotiations over the next 90 days.

“One easy one to me is they should eliminate the car tariff,” Just get rid of it. I would use that as a litmus test, myself,” he said at a Wall Street Journal forum in Washington.

Kudlow also said he would gauge whether China was lowering tariffs on various agricultural and energy commodities.