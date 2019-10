FILE PHOTO: Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks to the media at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Monday expressed optimism about ongoing U.S.-China trade talks, and said that tariffs scheduled for December could be withdrawn if negotiations continue to go well.

The talks, which are expected to continue with calls this week, were “looking pretty good,” Kudlow said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

(This story corrects day of week in paragraph 1)