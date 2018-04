WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said on Wednesday that U.S. trade actions against China are aimed at upholding the “laws and customs of free trade.”

Speaking to a group of reporters on the White House driveway, Kudlow was asked if the United States could lose a trade war.

“No. I don’t see it that way. This is a negotiation, using all the tools,” he said.