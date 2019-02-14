No decision yet on whether to push back China trade deadline: Trump adviser

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration has not yet made a decision on whether to extend a March 1 deadline for a trade deal with China, a top White House economic adviser said on Thursday.

“I can’t speak to that. No such decision has been made so far,” National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told Fox News Channel when asked if there would be a 60-day extension.

In the interview, Kudlow gave an upbeat assessment on high-level trade talks in Beijing, and said the U.S. negotiating team would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

“The vibe in Beijing is good,” Kudlow said.