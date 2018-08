WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow warned China after it announced retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods on Friday, saying Beijing should not underestimate U.S. President Donald Trump’s determination to act on trade.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow gives a press briefing about upcoming G7 in the White House in Washington, U.S., June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“They better not underestimate the president,” Kudlow said in an interview on Fox Business Network.