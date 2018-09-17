Trump economic adviser says U.S. wants serious trade talks with China

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States is ready to negotiate a trade deal with China whenever Beijing is prepared for serious talks that will reduce tariffs and eliminate non-tariff trade barriers, top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, Aug. 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

“We are ready to negotiate and talk with China any time that they are ready for serious and substantive negotiations toward free trade to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers, to open markets, to allow the most competitive economy in the world, ours, to export more and more goods and services to China,” Kudlow told the Economic Club of New York.