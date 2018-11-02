Trump has not sought draft China trade plan: CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow during the "Our Pledge to America's Workers" event at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has not asked U.S. officials to draw up a proposed trade plan for China, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC in an interview on Friday, adding he was not as optimistic as he once was about the two nations reaching a deal.

Kudlow said a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month at the G20 summit was definite and would include trade talks. He added that Trump “could pull the trigger” on additional tariffs on Chinese imports, depending on how talks go.