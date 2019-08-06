Trump still wants trade deal with China: adviser

FILE PHOTO: White House chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow talks with reporters on the driveway outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump wants to continue trade talks with China and the Trump administration is still planning to host a Chinese delegation for further talks in September, a top White House adviser said on Tuesday.

“He would like to make a deal,” National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC, adding that it would have to be the “right deal.”

“He would like to continue negotiations,” Kudlow said.