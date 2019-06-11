U.S. economic growth forecast 'not contingent' on China trade deal: Kudlow

FILE PHOTO: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow delivers remarks at SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington D.C., U.S. June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S. economy will likely still achieve a 3% pace of growth this year even without a trade deal with China.

“That 3% forecast is not contingent” on a China deal, Kudlow said in an interview with CNBC.

Kudlow, director of the White House’s National Economic Council, said he is hopeful that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet at the G20 summit and the two sides can resume trade discussions.