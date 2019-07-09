U.S. expects China to buy farm products during trade talks: Kudlow

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a working dinner after the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Tuesday said China was expected to move forward with agricultural purchases from the United States even as trade talks resumed between the two countries, with top officials slated to talk by phone this week.

Kudlow also said relaxed U.S. government restrictions on China’s Huawei could help the technology giant but would only be in place for a limited time.

Kudlow told an event hosted by CNBC that U.S. President Donald Trump had agreed during a meeting last month with Chinese President Xi Jinping not to impose any new tariffs, but China was expected to move ahead with “good-faith” purchases of U.S. agricultural products, such as soybeans and wheat.

“President Xi is expected, we hope in return for our accommodations, to move immediately, quickly, while the talks are going on, on the agriculture (purchases),” he said. “That’s very, very important.”

Kudlow, the director of the White House’s National Economic Council, later told reporters there was no specific timeline for the agricultural buys, or for reaching an agreement. “No timeline. Quality not speed,” he added.

Washington and China agreed during a Group of 20 nations summit in Japan last month to restart talks, easing fears that a trade war marked by tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economies could escalate.

Kudlow said top U.S. and Chinese negotiators would talk by phone this week, with in-person meetings to follow soon.