U.S. 'getting close' to trade deal with China: White house economic adviser

FILE PHOTO: Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks to the media at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is getting close to a trade agreement with China, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday, citing what he called very constructive discussions with Beijing.

Kudlow said the world’s two largest economies were in close touch via telephone, and an agreement could be reached soon.

“We’re getting close,” he told an event at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington. “The mood music is pretty good.”