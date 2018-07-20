FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 20, 2018 / 11:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

White House adviser: China offering 'no options' on trade: Axios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow blamed Chinese President Xi Jinping for a lack of progress over U.S-China trade talks, and warned that U.S. President Donald Trump was “not going to let go” of the issue, Axios reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow takes questions from reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

“The problem here is Xi. He doesn’t want to move, and they’ve offered the U.S. absolutely ... no options regarding the issue of (intellectual property) theft and forced technology transfer,” Kudlow said in an interview with the news outlet.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.