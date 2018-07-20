White House adviser: China offering 'no options' on trade: Axios

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow blamed Chinese President Xi Jinping for a lack of progress over U.S-China trade talks, and warned that U.S. President Donald Trump was “not going to let go” of the issue, Axios reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow takes questions from reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

“The problem here is Xi. He doesn’t want to move, and they’ve offered the U.S. absolutely ... no options regarding the issue of (intellectual property) theft and forced technology transfer,” Kudlow said in an interview with the news outlet.