WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday that he expects China to bring a proposal to trade talks in Washington this week, and said that would “extend the conversation and permit additional negotiations.”

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow is interviewed at the White House in Washington. U.S., April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“We’ll be glad to have this discussion,” Kudlow told Fox Business Network. “It’s absolutely essential to the president’s trade and economic policy.”