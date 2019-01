FILE PHOTO - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday the upcoming trade talks between the United States and China would be crucial in determining whether the globe’s two largest economies could clinch a deal on trade.

“I think the (Chinese Vice Premier) Liu He talks will be determinative,” Kudlow said in an interview with Fox News Channel.