April 9, 2018 / 2:38 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

White House adviser says Trump could seek coalition on China trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump may be open to forming an international coalition to grapple with Chinese trade issues, his top economic adviser said on Monday, adding that it remained unclear whether the proposed U.S. tariffs on China would eventually materialize.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow is interviewed at the White House in Washington. U.S., April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Asked whether Trump would consider seeking the support of European nations, Japan and others, White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC: “The president is amenable to that. He’s not necessarily out soliciting support yet, but he is amenable.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

