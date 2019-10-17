White House adviser sees momentum to finalize initial China trade pact: CNBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday he sees momentum to finalize the initial phase of a U.S.-China trade deal that was outlined last week, adding that it may be signed at the APEC forum next month in Chile.

In an interview on CNBC, Kudlow said the phase one part of the China trade deal was “for real” and went beyond Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products to include the opening of non-tariff barriers on agriculture.