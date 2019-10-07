White House adviser sees possible progress in U.S.-China trade talks

FILE PHOTO: Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks to the media at the White House in Washington, U.S., Sept 6, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Monday said it was possible U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators could make progress when they meet in Washington this week, and said Washington was open to looking at what proposals Beijing brought.

“Recently some of the statements coming out of Beijing have been a little more positive. They’re been in the market buying some agriculture commodities from the U.S. - soybeans, pork and wheat and other things. That’s a good sign,” he said in a Fox News interview.

“It is possible that some additional progress will be made with China toward the end of the week,” he said.