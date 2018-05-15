White House adviser: U.S. wants China trade deal as talks resume

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is not seeking a trade war with China and top U.S. officials are looking to make a deal with Beijing, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday as talks between the two nations were set to resume.

FILE PHOTO: Larry Kudlow, Director of the National Economic Council, speaks with another attendee as U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Kudlow also said that the United States and China should both take down trade barriers as part of any agreement. “Everyone is looking for some kind of deal,” he told Politico in an interview, adding that no agreement had been reached yet.