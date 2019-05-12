White House aide Kudlow says Trump, Xi likely to meet in Japan in June

U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a working dinner after the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are likely to meet during a G20 summit in Japan at the end of June and discuss trade, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Sunday.

Speaking to “Fox News Sunday”, Kudlow said over the past couple of weeks, China had backtracked from some its commitments and that the sticking point right now was to ensure Beijing puts the changes it had promised into law.