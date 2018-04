WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The director the White House’s National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, said on Tuesday that the both the United States and China were working toward resolving the current dispute that some economists have warned verges on a trade war.

U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow is interviewed at the White House in Washington. U.S., April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“So far the Chinese have been coming back with more construction reaction,” Kudlow said during an interview with CBS This Morning, adding that any possible tariffs on Chinese imports may not be levied for months.