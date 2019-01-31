Politics
January 31, 2019 / 8:59 PM / in 2 minutes

China's Xi wants to meet U.S. halfway on trade deal

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China’s leader Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump in a letter that he hopes both sides will be able to meet each other halfway to reach a trade agreement before a March 1 deadline.

The letter was read during a White House meeting on Thursday between Trump and China’s Vice Premier Liu He, who is in Washington trying to reach a deal that would ease trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

(This story corrects to show that letter was read during a White House meeting, not that Trump read from the letter to reporters, in 2nd paragraph.)

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below