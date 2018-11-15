USTR Lighthizer denies he said China tariffs on hold

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer gestures as he testifies before Senate Appropriations Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the proposed budget estimates and justification for FY2019 for the Office of the United States Trade Representative, at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer did not tell business executives that another round of tariffs on Chinese imports is on hold, a USTR spokesperson said on Thursday, denying a report in the Financial Times.

“Ambassador Lighthizer has made no representations to industry executives that future Section 301 tariffs are on hold,” the USTR spokesperson said in a statement.

“The plan for the tariffs as covered in the Federal Register Notice dated Sept. 21, 2018 has not changed at all. Any reports to the contrary are incorrect,” the spokesperson said.