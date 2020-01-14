USTR Lighthizer says nearly done with translation of China trade deal

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on "The President's 2019 Trade Policy Agenda and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Monday the language translation of the U.S.-China trade agreement was almost completed and would be made public on Wednesday, just prior to a signing ceremony.

“We are about finished with the translation. It always takes time,” Lighthizer told Fox Business Network. During the interview, he said he was holding an English version of the deal.

“We’re going to make it public on Wednesday before the signing,” he said.