Trump administration considering delisting U.S.-listed Chinese firms: report

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a photo opportunity with sheriffs from across the country on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

(Reuters) - The Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese firms from U.S. stock exchanges, according a Bloomberg report on Friday, sending shares of those companies sharply lower.

Exact mechanisms for how to delist the companies were yet to be worked out and any plan is subject to approval by President Donald Trump, who has given the green light to the discussion, Bloomberg reported here citing a person close to the deliberations.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (BABA.N), JD.com (JD.O), Pinduoduo (PDD.O), Baidu (BIDU.O), Vipshop Holdings (VIPS.N), Baozun (BZUN.O) and IQIYI (IQ.O) fell between 2% to 4% in afternoon trading.

White House officials are also discussing ways to limit U.S. portfolio flows into China, Reuters reported, citing a U.S. government official.

Trade talks between the United States and China are set to resume on Oct. 10 in Washington, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing three people close to the talks.

White House was not immediately available for a comment.