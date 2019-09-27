Trump officials weigh limits on U.S. portfolio flows into China: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a photo opportunity with sheriffs from across the country on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

(Reuters) - White House officials are discussing ways to limit U.S. portfolio flows into China, Bloomberg reported here on Friday, citing people familiar with the internal deliberations.

Trump Officials are also considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, a Bloomberg reporter separately said in a tweet.

Trade talks between the United States and China are set to resume on Oct. 10 in Washington, CNBC had reported on Thursday, citing three people close to the talks.