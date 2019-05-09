China Vice Premier says hopes to engage in rational, candid talks with U.S.: Xinhua

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He leaves the office of the U.S. Trade Representative in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Vice Premier Liu He said he hopes to engage in a rational and candid exchange with the U.S. after arriving in Washington for a new round of trade talks, and raising tariffs is not the solution, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported.

Liu arrived in Washington on Thursday with the United States set to impose higher tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods at 0401 GMT Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said separately on Thursday he was “starting ... paperwork today” to impose a 25 percent tariff on the $325 billion in Chinese goods untouched by the trade war so far.