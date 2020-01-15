China's Liu: China to use trade deal to prove talks working to improve economy - CGTN

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said China will use the results of the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States to prove that the negotiations are working to improve the economy, Chinese state television reported on Thursday.

China’s top negotiator in the trade talks with the United States was quoted by state-run English channel CGTN as telling reporters following the signing ceremony for the Phase 1 deal in Washington that both sides need to solve problems with negotiations and that tariffs are not a good solution.

“It is the correct choice for the U.S. to remove China from the currency manipulator list,” Liu was quoted as adding by CGTN.