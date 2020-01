U.S. President Donald Trump applauds with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He prior to signing "phase one" of the U.S.-China trade agreement with Liu in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque?

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said China will steadily push forward capital account opening and yuan internationalization, under the premise of focusing on preventing risks, state media People’s Daily reported on Thursday.

Liu made the comments at a press briefing after the signing of China’s “Phase 1” trade deal with the United States in Washington.