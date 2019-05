FILE PHOTO: China's Vice Premier Liu He arrives outside the office of the U.S. Trade Representative for a second day of last ditch trade talks in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China’s top trade negotiator Liu He left the U.S. Trade Representative’s office on Friday morning, after talks aimed at resolving a trade dispute between the United States and China.

It was not immediately clear whether his departure signaled an end to the current round of negotiations.