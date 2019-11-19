Trade commission finds Chinese mattress imports hurt U.S. industry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday concluded that U.S. industry is materially injured by Chinese-made mattresses that are sold at less than fair value, paving the way for the U.S. Commerce Department to impose anti-dumping duties.

The commission said in a statement it made a negative finding regarding critical circumstances regarding the mattress imports, which meant that such imports would not be subject to retroactive anti-dumping duties.

It said a full report would be published by Dec. 30.

The Commerce Department in May said it had determined that Chinese-made mattresses were being dumped in the U.S. market at less than fair value, and that it would impose preliminary anti-dumping duties, ranging from 57% up to 1,731%.

Major U.S. mattress firms had petitioned for relief, including Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG.N) and Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX.N).

In 2017, the United States imported $436.5 million in Chinese-made mattresses, the Commerce Department said. The duties cover adult mattresses ranging from twin to California king size and crib or youth mattresses.