Trade commission finds U.S. industry injured by Chinese mattress imports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday concluded that U.S. industry is materially injured by mattress imports from China that are sold at less than fair value, paving the way for the U.S. Commerce Department to impose anti-dumping duties.

The commission in a statement said it made a negative finding regarding critical circumstances regarding the mattress imports, which meant that such imports would not be subject to retroactive anti-dumping duties.

It said a full report would be published by Dec. 30.