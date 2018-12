FILE PHOTO - Workers transport imported soybeans at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has a proactive import policy in place as it further opens up its economy, Assistant Minister of Commerce Ren Hongbin said.

China will appropriately deal with trade frictions, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Friday, citing Ren.

Ren was speaking at a trade symposium in Beijing on Thursday.