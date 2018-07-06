FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 7:10 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

China Daily changes its report, now says China will respond to U.S. tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s official English-language newspaper the China Daily on Friday changed a report from earlier in the day, now saying that the Chinese government will take action to respond to newly-imposed United States tariffs.

Bottles of red wine imported from the U.S. are seen at a office of Alexander Wine in Shanghai, China July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Earlier, the newspaper had cited a Chinese customs authority as saying China had already imposed counter tariffs in response to U.S. tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese imports, which took effect on Friday.

The China Daily did not offer an explanation for the change.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Richard Borsuk

