China to no longer prioritize controlling trade war scale - Global Times editor in chief

(Reuters) - A trade deal between the United States and China is now “further away,” the editor in chief of China’s Global Times newspaper said early on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump moved to impose a 10% tariff on a remaining $300 billion list of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1.

“I think the Chinese will no longer give priority to controlling trade war scale, they will focus on the national strategy under a prolonged trade war,” Hu Xijin wrote in a tweet.

Global Times is a tabloid published by the Ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily.