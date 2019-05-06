World News
China vice premier 'very unlikely' to go to U.S. this week: Global Times editor in chief

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Vice Premier Liu He is “very unlikely” to go to the United States this week following U.S. President Donald Trump’s “threat” to hike tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, editor-in-chief of China’s Global Times newspaper said on Monday.

“Let Trump raise tariffs. Let’s see when trade talks can resume,” Hu Xijin said in a tweet.

Global Times is a tabloid published by the Ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry

