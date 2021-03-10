Biden administration extends U.S. tariff exclusion on Chinese medical goods

FILE PHOTO: Protective masks, surgical gloves and cleaning supplies are seen at a COVID-19 saliva testing site inside the former Thomas Edison Elementary School, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Moorhead, Minnesota, U.S., October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is extending tariff exclusions on about 99 categories of medical products from China until Sept. 30, 2021 to aid the fight against COVID-19, the U.S. Trade Representative said in a Federal Register notice on Wednesday.

The list covers items from surgical masks and gloves to blood pressure cuff sleeves and X-ray tables. The extension of a previous tariff exclusion on the medical goods under the Trump administration’s “Section 301” tariffs was set to lapse on March 31.