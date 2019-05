Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, right, shows the way to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as they proceed to their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had “productive meetings” with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Beijing.

“We will continue our talks in Washington, D.C. next week,” he said a tweet.

Mnuchin and Lighthizer are in China for the latest round of talks aimed at ending a bitter trade war between their countries.