May 5, 2018 / 1:03 AM / in an hour

Trump says to meet Saturday with trade officials back from China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he would meet on Saturday with U.S. trade officials after their return from a visit to Beijing where they presented Chinese officials with a long list of trade demands.

“Our high level delegation is on the way back from China where they had long meetings with Chinese leaders and business representatives. We will be meeting tomorrow to determine the results, but it is hard for China in that they have become very spoiled with U.S. trade wins!,” Trump said in a Twitter post on Friday.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Writing by Mohammad Zargham

