Micron receives Chinese ban, sees 1 percent impact on quarterly revenue

(Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said on Thursday a temporary Chinese ban on a patent infringement lawsuit against the company would hurt its quarterly revenue by 1 percent.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. memory chip maker MicronTechnology is pictured at their booth at an industrial fair in Frankfurt, Germany, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo/File Photo

The company also confirmed in a statement for the first time that two of its subsidiaries had been temporarily banned from selling some of its products in China, following a complaint from rivals United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co.

Details of the ban, which has added to tensions in financial markets over a tit-for-tat trade war between Washington and Beijing, were widely reported from Chinese sources on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fujian and UMC sued Micron’s units earlier this year for patent infringement in the Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court and sought an order to stop the U.S. chipmaker from making and selling some memory products in China.

That followed Micron’s complaint in December last year against Fujian and UMC in a California court alleging misappropriation of its trade secrets and other misconduct.

Micron said on Thursday its products do not infringe on the patents of the Chinese companies, adding the ruling by the Fuzhou court was “inconsistent with providing a fair hearing.”

“The Fuzhou Court issued this preliminary ruling before allowing Micron an opportunity to present its defense,” said Joel Poppen, Micron’s general counsel.

Shares of Micron reversed course and rose 3.4 percent to$53.28 in premarket trading.