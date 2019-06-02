China says U.S. can't use pressure to force trade deal

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Sunday that it is impossible for the United States to use external pressure to force a trade agreement, and that it was irresponsible of Washington to accuse Beijing of backtracking.

Wang, speaking at a news conference, also declined to comment on whether President Xi Jinping will meet U.S. President Donald Trump at this month’s G20 summit in Japan, saying he didn’t have that information.