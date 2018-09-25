Senior China diplomat says confrontation with U.S. lose-lose

BEIJING (Reuters) - Confrontation between China and the United States means both sides lose, and talks with Washington cannot take place under threats and pressure, the Chinese government’s top diplomat State Councillor Wang Yi told U.S. business leaders.

FILE PHOTO: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi talks to the media in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Meeting representatives of the U.S.-China Business Council and National Committee on United States-China Relations in New York, Wang said certain U.S. forces have been making groundless accusations against China on trade and security, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

These accusations against China have poisoned the atmosphere of Sino-U.S. ties, Wang added.