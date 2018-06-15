China promises fast response if U.S. hurts its interests

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday it would respond quickly to protect itself if the United States hurts its interests, as U.S. President Trump gets ready to unveil revisions to his initial tariff list targeting $50 billion of Chinese goods.

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers, including one labelled "China Shipping," are stacked at the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing.

Trump is due to give details later on Friday. The list will contain 800 product categories, down from 1,300 previously, according to another administration official and an industry source familiar with the list.