A U.S. dollar banknote featuring American founding father Benjamin Franklin and a China's yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong are seen among U.S. and Chinese flags in this illustration picture taken May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chin’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday rebuffed U.S. criticism that a Chinese white paper misrepresented trade negotiations between the world’s two largest economies, saying the United States should stop making a laughing stock of itself.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing that every setback in the trade talks was caused by the United States breaking consensus.