China says has begun implementing some retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Beijing has already begun implementing tariffs on some U.S. goods in retaliation for U.S. duties on $34 billion in Chinese imports, which took effect the same day.

Bottles of red wine imported from the U.S. are seen at a office of Alexander Wine in Shanghai, China July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

China’s Commerce Ministry, in a statement shortly after the U.S. deadline passed at 0401 GMT on Friday, said that it was forced to hit back, meaning $34 billion worth of imported U.S. goods, including autos and agricultural products also faced 25 percent tariffs.

However, the Chinese government had stopped short of actually saying it had implemented tariffs, stirring market confusion.

China always opposes trade protectionism and unilateral pressure will be futile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a daily news briefing in Beijing.

“After the United States unfairly raised tariffs against China, China immediately put into effect raised tariffs on some U.S. goods,” Lu said, reiterating earlier government statements that Beijing would fight back when its interests were threatened.

Lu did not provide further details on the implementation of the duties.

Asked when Chinese President Xi Jinping had last spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump, Lu said China and the United States had consistently maintained communications on key issues.

“On the specifics of the trade issue, from the start China’s position has been very clear and consistent. The United States at all levels is very clear on China’s position,” Lu said.

Some Chinese ports had delayed clearing goods from the United States, four sources said on Friday. There did not appear to be any direct instructions to hold up cargoes, but some customs departments were waiting for official guidance on imposing added tariffs, the sources said.

Hours before Washington’s deadline for the tariffs to take effect, Trump upped the ante, warning that the United States may ultimately target over $500 billion worth of Chinese goods, or roughly the total amount of U.S. imports from China last year.