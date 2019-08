FILE PHOTO: A U.S. dollar banknote featuring American founding father Benjamin Franklin and a Chinese yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong are seen among U.S. and Chinese flags in this illustration picture taken May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it was natural for the United States and China to have differences on trade, but the key was to resolve issues through dialogue.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.