BEIJING (Reuters) - No one wants a trade war, China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday, adding that the country was not provoking one, ahead of the start date of July 6 set by the United States to levy tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports.

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen unloaded from the Maersk's Triple-E giant container ship Maersk Majestic at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The United States is very clear about China’s position on the trade issue, ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a daily news briefing.