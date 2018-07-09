FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 11:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

China says tariffs on U.S. goods to be used to ease impact of trade fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Monday that it will use funds collected from tariffs charged on imports from the United States to help ease the impact of U.S. trade actions on Chinese companies and their employees.

The commerce ministry also said in a statement it will encourage companies to increase imports of products such as soybeans and vehicles from other markets.

Beijing and Washington on Friday implemented import tariffs against each other in what is becoming a protracted trade fight.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

