May 4, 2018 / 7:25 AM / in 2 hours

China says trade talks with U.S. continuing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Friday it understood that trade talks with visiting senior U.S. officials were ongoing.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

The discussions, led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, are expected to cover a wide range of U.S. complaints about China’s trade practices, from accusations of forced technology transfers to state subsidies for technology development.

Reporting by Philip Wen; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

