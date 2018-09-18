FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 7:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says U.S. has not been sincere, talks only correct way to resolve trade issue

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that talks on an equal footing are the only correct way to resolve trade issues with the United States, after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 10 percent tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

FILE PHOTO: A container is carried away from a cargo ship at Tianjin Port, in northern China February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The United States’ current unilateral trade actions cannot be accepted by China, and the United States has not been sincere, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
