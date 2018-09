BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the government would respond if the United States implements new tariffs, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s expected announcement of new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

FILE PHOTO: A container is carried away from a cargo ship at Tianjin Port, in northern China February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, speaking at a daily news briefing in Beijing, added that any talks between the two countries should take place on an equal footing.